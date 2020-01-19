Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: play as the goose of the Untitled Goose Game thanks to a mod

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Not a single day has passed since the launch of the game and there are already several mods for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the new RPG of Cyberconnect2, creators of Naruto: Ninja Storm. However, one of the most famous characters of 2019 is not going to miss the debut of Goku and his friends (and enemies). The community has decided so. From now it is possible to download a mod on PC that will allow us to embody the goose of Untitled Goose Game.

In the first chapters of the manga, when Master Mutenroshi offers Goku a small gift, the Kinton cloud, and warns that only pure hearts can rise on its ethereal surface. Judging by the goose's crush, anyone would say he deserves something like that, but thanks to the mod, will have the opportunity to fly over the scenarios without any modesty. You can also walk and perform the movements of the character.

The page, Kakarot Mods, currently houses only two of these modifications. To install it, you must be registered on the web and download the package. Then, just move the files to the route that is specified.



The goose in full mischief

A walk through all stages of Dragon Ball Z

This new videogame is an RPG that combines all the main sagas of Dragon Ball Z. We will embody Goku, but also others of the protagonists of the saga, which include Goku, Vegeta, Trunks and Gogeta. We will live the adventure from the arrival of the Saiyans, but you must travel to Namek to face Frieza, fight against the Androids and Cell, kill Buu and look for the Dragon Balls. In addition, a completely unpublished character and new exclusive plots have been added.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Of course, the mods They can only be installed in the compatible version.

Source | Kakarot Mods