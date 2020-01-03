Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: PC system requirements announced

Share it:

While fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot on PC and console, the game's official Steam page has just been updated with all the details regarding the minimum and recommended requirements.

If you are still undecided about which of the three versions of the game to buy, here are the system requirements, so as to understand if your PC is able to handle the new adventures of Goku and associates:

minimum:

Requires a processor and a 64-bit operating system

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or higher

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video card: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 36 GB of available space

recommended:

Requires a processor and a 64-bit operating system

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB of available space

As you can guess from the long list, this is a not particularly demanding game and, unless some optimization problems come up, even an older machine will be able to run it.

We remind you that the game will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting from 17 January 2020 on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Have you already taken a look at the new Dragon Ball Z Kakarot video dedicated to West City, the city of Capsule Corp.? New screenshots have also recently been released showing Gohan, Goten and Trunks in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot in the midst of a fight.