Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: online and direct review on Twitch, date and time

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is about to arrive and we can finally communicate the expiration dates for the embargo on the review and on the direct streaming that we will propose during this week.

From 16:00 on Wednesday 15 January we will be live on Twitch to show you the very first stages of the adventure, while the review embargo is set for Thursday 16 January at 16:00 (Italian time). Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has arrived in the editorial office and we are ready to dissect the new DBZ game. So let's recap:

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Review

Streaming DBZ Kakarot from 16:00 on Wednesday 15 January

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot review from 16:00 on Thursday 16 January

Q&A Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – from 16:00 on Thursday 16 January

We are also planning a second gameplay session scheduled for Friday 17 January at 17:00, we invite you to subscribe to the Twitch Everyeye.it channel to not miss a minute of the broadcasts dedicated to Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and all other appointments with the editorial staff.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will hit stores Friday 17 January 2020 in PC formats (via Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate and Collector's Edition versions, at the moment the various editions are still all available for pre-order at the main Italian retailers.