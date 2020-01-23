Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: new side quests and the Time Machine are coming

Share it:

A few days after the debut on shelves worldwide, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is preparing to receive a first wave of free content through an update.

By installing the patch that will be made available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, you will have access to a new series of secondary activities that will be assigned to you by Arale and his little flying friend Gatchan. For those who do not know what characters we are talking about, it is the pestiferous girl-robot protagonist of the cartoon of the 80s entitled "Dr. Slump and Arale" and created by Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball. The peculiarity of the additional missions consists in the possibility of using the young Arale as an assistant and, consequently, will fight alongside us.

Another very interesting addition concerns the Time Machine. This particular feature will allow players who have completed the main story of the game to go back in time and explore the map in the various narrative arcs, so that they can finish all the secondary quests that are otherwise no longer available.

However, no improvement from a technical point of view seems to be expected for the PC version, which now enjoys support for ultrawide monitors thanks to the work of the modders.