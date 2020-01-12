Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: new gameplay video for the CyberConnect2 action RPG

Share it:

About a week to go before the publication of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and the Bandai Namco team has decided to share with the public a new gameplay video dedicated to action RPG.

Viewable directly at the beginning of this news, the movie focuses on a specific aspect of the title: the purposes and methods of use of the "Soul emblems". These specific items may be placed within specific community-related boards. This action will allow players to unlock particular skills, which will facilitate their progress along the adventure proposed by Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Every showcase tied will be tied to a specific community and will offer different gender skills to unlock through the use of Soul Emblems. For example, some may be useful for honing your offensive skills, while others may be related to cooking.

For more details on this and many other aspects of the gameplay of this new videogame work linked to the universe of Akira Toriyama, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye there is a rich trial of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Recently, Bandai Namco he also released an additional gameplay video dedicated to the progression of the characters.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is ready to land on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next January 17.