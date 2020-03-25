Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: More details and images from the first DLC

Share it:

New details have been revealed this week about the first major expansion of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. And now we know that we can enjoy the forms of Goku and Vegeta in Super Saiyan God mode, as well as a new story episode called "A New Awakening (Part One): Training with Whis".

However, Bandai Namco has just shared new information and screenshots of this DLC through their official Twitter account. Here we tell you all the details.

Here's the DLC update you've been waiting for coming to #DBZKakarot! 🔓 Playable: Goku (Super Saiyan God) + Vegeta (Super Saiyan God)

Characters New Characters: Beerus & Whis

💪🏽 New Powers & Techniques

For starters, the tweet again highlights the two controllable characters that we mentioned in the previous paragraph. It also makes it clear that Beerus and Whis will arrive as characters. Something that was already evident, but that shows once again that the content will be clearly based on Dragon Ball Super.

What is completely new is what refers to the new skills. There is no mention of what kind of new powers they will be, but they are expected to be moves and abilities that the Saiyan showed in the first movie based on the Super universe: The Battle of the Gods.

On the other hand, reference is also made to a music pack, which will probably also be strictly related to the BSO we have seen in the Super series. Anyway, from what the tweet mentions, it is very likely that the music pack will come a little later than the DLC itself.

And as for the new look of Vegeta battling Dodoria in his new Super Saiyan God form, it's something that proves (like Goku's photo with Raditz above) that we will be able to use Trunks' time machine to use those transformations against enemies from any stretch of the original game story.