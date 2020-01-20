Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Minimum and recommended requirements to play on PC

Share it:

The official page of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on Steam has released the minimum and recommended requirements of the title system in its PC version. In the absence of just a couple of weeks for the launch of the first of the list of most anticipated games of 2020, from the Valve portal anticipate what kind of computer we need to play at minimum or with all the guarantees.

As we see, it is necessary to have a CPU that is or is equivalent to the Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T; while the GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950 are recommended for the graphic section. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will have a minimum weight of 36 GB, at least on PC, although possible patches and updates may increase the storage required in the future.

The recommended, in any case, is an Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 with GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280X and 8 GB of RAM.

Minimum requirements for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on PC

Requires a processor and a 64-bit operating system

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 36 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on PC

Requires a processor and a 64-bit operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB of available space

Four editions available on January 17, 2020

For those who are thinking of getting the game, it should be remembered that a total of four different editions have been announced: Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate and Collector; the latter sold out in virtually any trade in Spain. The ones that generate more doubts about its contents and differences are the Deluxe and the Ultimate.

In case we choose the Deluxe Edition, the price to be paid will be 79.99 euros and will include, in addition to the game, a kitchen object that gives you permanent improvements of ATQ Ki and PS, and the season pass, which incorporates 2 original episodes and a new story. The Ultimate Edition it will cost 89.99 euros and will include, in addition to all of the above, a compilation package with 11 original themes from the anime, as well as the Tao Pai Pai column as an element within the game. Both DLCs will be launched in spring.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot officially for sale in physical and digital format this January 17, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One Y PC. Access all the news of the title in this link.

Source | Steam