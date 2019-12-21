Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Majin Buu and mergers in action in the new trailer!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new edition of Jump Party is currently underway in Japan: interesting news has come from the Japanese event on the awaited videogame transposition of Dragon Ball Z, signed by the Bandai Namco developers.

In fact, the software house took the opportunity to present a new one to the public trailer of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. On the notes of "We Gotta Power", the movie is entirely dedicated to the narrative arc of Majin Buu. In addition to the latter, the new trailer sees numerous characters in action, from Goku to Vegeta, passing through Gohan is Kaioshin, to the wicked Dabura is Magician Babidi. The mechanics linked to the fusion, a powerful technique that allows two fighters to temporarily join forces for the purpose of creating a powerful third entity. The movie, for example, offers us a taste of the potential of Gotenks, union of the young Goten and Trunks. As per tradition, you can find the movie directly at the opening of this news: we wish you a good vision!

During Jump Party, Bandai Namco it also showed a new gameplay video of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, which offered an interesting overview on the new videogame transposition of the character of Trunks. A rich period for players who await production: only a few days ago the initial video of the game was also presented, accompanied by the notes of the iconic Italian theme "What's My Destiny Dragon Ball".