Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: in arrivo Golden Freezer con A New Power Awakens Part 2!

From the pages of the latest issue of V-Jump leaked new details on A New Power Awakens Part 2, on all the arrival of Golden Freezer with the next additional content of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

Based on the anticipations shared by the editors of the well-known Japanese magazine, we learn that Freeza will take on its most powerful form coinciding with the arrival of Part 2 of A New Power Awakens, the program organized by Bandai Namco e CyberConnect2 to further evolve the already rich play and content experience of DBZ Kakarot.

Also thanks to the special of V-Jump we discover that the arrival of Golden Freezer should be accompanied by the appearance in the open world dimension of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot of the Ginyu team. In the second downloadable content of A New Power Awakens, as confirmed in recent weeks by the Japanese developers, Goku and Vegeta will have the opportunity to transform into Super Saiyan Blue, with many new fighting techniques to be accessed by playing the other heroes of the Earth: among these, we mention Ultimate Kamehameha and Galick Gun, Ultrasonic Fist and Ultimate Vanish.

The preview of V-Jump, unfortunately, does not contribute to shedding light on the timing of the launch of Part 2 of A New Power Awakens: in the meantime, we leave you to our video of Goku and Vegeta Super Saiyan Blue, with all the details known up to to date on the new DLC of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot per PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC.