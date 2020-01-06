Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: iconic activities, characters and fights in the new trailer

Share it:

Two weeks after the launch of Drgon Ball Z Kakarot, Bandai Namco Entertainment has released through its official channels a new trailer of the action RPG that promises to revive all the exploits of Goku of the Z series.

The movie offers an overview of the many activities that players will be able to take on in the role of "greatest hero on Earth". Between a fight for the salvation of humanity and one clash with aliens and / or cyborgs, the Saiyan will be able to do his best in fishing, fly aboard his Golden Cloud, hunt dinosaurs and eat tons of food. Along his journey he will meet numerous characters, many of them playable in turn, such as Gohan, Vegeta, Piccolo and Trunks of the Future. Find the trailer, which also offers a taste of the most iconic fights of the anime, on top of this news. Good vision!

In anticipation of the launch of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, scheduled for January 17, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, we have packed a video with the acronyms of all the games of Dragon Ball Z, starting from the historic Ultimate Battle 22. Few days ago we went to discover West City, while yesterday the system requirements of the PC version of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot were communicated.