Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: how your character progression system will work

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot where you delve into the mechanics of character progression. The new CyberConnect2, an Action RPG, will have the option to improve the characteristics of all selectable names, including Goku, with options such as level, power ups, improvement of skills, training, exploration and food meals.

The video has a duration of three minutes and is dubbed into English; therefore, if language is not a problem, it is possible to get an idea of ​​how that role-playing task will be solved, which is essentially what Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot seeks to be beyond combat.

When we are not fighting, it will be possible to use collected materials for cooking and, later, eating, which will facilitate (along with other mini-games) those normally repetitive improvement tasks. It details, in turn, a skill tree with different elements to enhance.

First international note and duration of history mode

This same week a new trailer was published in which all the features of the game and the plot arcs that will accompany its story mode are reviewed; You can see it here. The first media that has analyzed the game, Famitsu, has already scored the title with a note and revealed how long the campaign mode will last.

If you are thinking of getting hold of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot In PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC, we remember that there will be a total of four editions on Sony and Microsoft consoles: Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate Y Collector. Regardless of which we catch, everyone who reserves the game will take “a kitchen object that gives you permanent improvements of melee ATQ and PS, a secondary mission and an early unlock in the training menu that will allow you to fight against“ Bonyu ", a new character created by the author, Akira Toriyama."

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be launched in a few days in Playstation 4, Xbox One Y PC; in Japan it is confirmed that it will be released on January 16, 2020. In Europe and North America, the January 17, 2020.