Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: how to unlock the Secret Boss

If you have reached the endgame of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, there is a secret boss fight waiting for you that will leave you quite surprised. In this mini-guide we explain how to unlock it, revealing the identity of the secret boss in question.

Spoiler warning: in the opening we have remained vague so as not to spoil the surprise. Below we will reveal the identity of the secret boss of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, explaining how to unlock it. Proceed with reading with due caution.

How to unlock Trunks' Time Machine in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

The secret boss of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot can only be unlocked during the endgame, i.e. after completing the Buu saga. At this point you will also unlock the Trunks Time Machine, thanks to which the son of Vegeta of the future arrived in the present of Kakarot.

Thanks to this time machine, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot players will be able to face a secret boss fight … against Mira from Xenoverse!

How to unlock Mira's secret boss fight in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

After being resurrected by Towa, Mira can be faced by Dragon Ball Z Kakarot players during a secret boss fight. This boss fight can only be unlocked during the endgame after completing the following steps:

Defeat all the evil enemies in each area. They are those illuminated in red.

After eliminating all the evil enemies, reach the Village of Lucca and defeat Gotenks and Gotan.

Finally, go to Kai Village to face the secret boss fight.

We reiterate that Mira can only be tackled in the later stages of the game after completing the Buu saga. To push you so far, you will find it useful to level up quickly, and consult our mini-guide that explains how to unlock the infinite Super Saiyan transformations, certainly a very helpful skill.

If you need more advice, don't forget to consult our Dragon Ball Z Kakarot strategy guide, full of techniques and tips to master the mechanics of the new Action RPG of CyberConnect2.