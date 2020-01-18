Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: how to unlock Goku's car

Share it:

In addition to being able to take flight thanks to the supernatural qualities of the Saiyans, in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot you can move on board theGoku car! In this mini-guide we explain how to unlock it and how to get it in the new CyberConnect2 Action RPG.

Exploring the world of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot you will have seen a few cars around, complete with themed races. You can get one in the game, but before you can get it, you'll need to unlock it. How? We explain it below.

How to unlock Goku's car in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

To unlock Goku's car you will first need to get ahead with the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot story. In this case you will have to conclude the saga of Freeza, and then dedicate yourself to the saga of the Androids (Cell). After completing some missions, Who who will let you know that you will need to get a driving license. From now on you will be able to unlock Goku's car!

How to get Goku's car in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

After taking your driver's license, all you have to do is reach Capsule Corporation e talk to Bulma in the back. Ask her to build something, then select the item that allows you to unlock the ability to build, customize and upgrade robots and vehicles.

At this point you will have the opportunity to build Goku's car, as long as you have i required materials. You will have to build 4 components in all. If you need the materials, you can find them around the map or request them from Shenron after finding the Dragon Balls.

Have you already managed to get Goku's car?