Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: how to get the Z Spheres of each color

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Spheres Z they are among the most useful objects of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. They are used to unlock new characters' powers and abilities, and come in six variations of different colors: blue, red, green, rainbow, silver and gold. In this mini-guide we explain where and how to get them all.

After explaining how to level up quickly in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, below we show you how to get and where to find the Z Spheres of each color in the new Action RPG of CyberConnect2.

Where to find the Z Spheres

You can find the Z Orbs within the game world during the exploratory stages. Each of the 6 variants can be found in particular areas of the map, or by eliminating enemies:

Green Z spheres : near the forests

: near the forests Spheres Z Blue : near waterways

: near waterways Red Z Spheres : close to desert areas

: close to desert areas Spheres Z Rainbow : hard to find, you'll have to explore the map thoroughly

: hard to find, you'll have to explore the map thoroughly Spheres Z Silver : defeating powerful enemies

: defeating powerful enemies Spheres Z Gold: defeating powerful enemies

Complete the missions

By completing story and side missions, you can earn reward Z Orbs as well as a good supply of Zeni. In this regard, on our pages we have also explained how to earn money quickly in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

Ask Shenron for the Z Spheres

One of the wishes you can ask Shenron is to receive Z Spheres. To see how to do it, just consult our mini-guide that explains how to find the 7 Dragon Spheres in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

Take out the enemies

Beating enemies in combat is another way to gain new Z Orbs. It applies both to opponents defeated in main missions, and those eliminated in side quests or during exploration. Eliminating the powerful enemies you can get the rare Z Spheres of gold and silver color. Definitely, never miss the chance to fight.