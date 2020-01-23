Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: how to get many D Medals quickly

Share it:

The Medals D I am a currency of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot which allows you to acquire new skills in combat with your character. In this mini-guide we explain how to earn them and how to accumulate them quickly.

The Medals D can be spent to access training battles, special quests that allow you to unlock new combat skills. For this reason, they are very important to obtain together with the Z Spheres of each color. But how do you earn D Medals? Is there a way to get them quickly? We explain it below.

Complete the side quests

Most side quests will reward you with D Medals, one more reason to tackle them and complete them. Remember though that side quests aren't always available, and that advancing in history they could disappear forever. When you happen to come across secondary missions, therefore, our advice is not to neglect them too much and to dedicate yourself to them as soon as possible.

Encyclopedia Z

Each new entry unlocked in the Z Encyclopedia will earn you D Medals. Entries are unlocked by completing missions, exploring the game world and moving forward in the main story. Don't forget to open and consult the new entries of the Encyclopedia, because it is in this way that you will be rewarded with medals.

Memorial places

Another way to get the Z Medals is to discover the memorials, of the particular commemorative places hidden in the map. If you have a little bit of Zeni, the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot game coin, you can pay the Baba witch to let you mark a new commemorative place on the map in exchange for 1000 Zeni. In this regard, if you are short of coins, our mini-guide that explains how to earn Zeni quickly could be useful.

Explore carefully

Other Z Medals can be found on the map as simple collectible items to collect. They come in the form of bright spheres with a silvery appearance, just as you can see in the image below.

If you need more tips for the game, don't forget to consult our Dragon Ball Z Kakarot strategy guide, with useful tips and techniques to become real Saiyans in the new Action RPG of CyberConnect 2.