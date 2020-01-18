Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: how to find the Dragon Balls and make wishes come true

Share it:

After giving you an overview of the controls in combat and movement, in this mini-guide of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot we explain how to find them Dragon spheres in CyberConnect2's new Action RPG, and how to express your wishes to Shenron.

When can Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot be obtained?

Dragon Balls will not be available from the beginning of the adventure. In fact, it will first be necessary to move forward in the main story, to be precise up to complete the saga of Freeza. After doing so, you will unlock the Dragon Balls tutorial, which will explain how to find them.

How and where to find the Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

To find the Dragon Balls, you just need it consult the game world map at the top right of the screen, as you can see in the image that we have reported at the bottom. The areas where the Dragon Balls are present are marked with an orange icon, so you just have to identify them and reach them.

Since the points where the Spheres are located vary from game to game, we cannot provide you with a map with all the locations in which they are located. Luckily finding them will be quite simple, since it will be enough to consult the map.

How to make wishes to Shenron in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Just like in the series, Shenron can make a wish in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot as well after finding the 7 Dragon Balls. After obtaining them all, just open the pause menu, select the "Dragon Balls" item and choose three of the four wishes that you can ask, namely:

Get several Spheres Z of each color (red, green, blue), useful for unlocking and strengthening special attacks.

of each color (red, green, blue), useful for unlocking and strengthening special attacks. Get several Rare items which can be used to build vehicles.

which can be used to build vehicles. Get gods Money , with which you can purchase materials from vendors.

, with which you can purchase materials from vendors. Get the chance to face a boss again of the main story.

After expressing your wishes to Shenron, the 7 Dragon Balls will be scattered again on the map in random points. Once at least 20 minutes have passed since the request for wishes, you will be able to search for the 7 Spheres again.

Have you already been able to find all seven at least once? Let us know in the comments. If you are curious to find out more about the new Action RPG by CyberConnect2, you can read our Dragon Ball Z Kakarot review.