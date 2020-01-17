Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Guide to controls in combat and movement

The highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is finally available on PS4, Xbox One is PC. To help you get started in the game, in this mini-guide we will give you an overview of the controls in combat and on the move of the new Action RPG of CyberConnect2.
Being a full-blown Action RPG, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot alternates exploratory and combat phases. Below we provide an overview of the controls to be used in battle and on the move, useful to consult at any time to become familiar with the controls and game mechanics.
The buttons refer to the versions PS4 is Xbox One of the game.
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot controls in combat
- L2 (held down) / LT (held down) – Guard
- L2 (held down) + Square / L2 (held down) + X – Burst
- R1 / RB – Movement
- R1 + R2 (held down) / RB + RT (held down) – Vertical movement
- R1 + X (held down) / RB + A (held down) – Boost
- R1 / RB – Super Boost
- Triangle (held down) / Y (held down) – Load Ki / Surge
- Square / X – Ki Blast attachment
- Circle / B – Melee attack
- X / A – Step
- R2 (held) / LT (held) – Cancel Target / Lock
- Options / Start – Pause
- L1 (held down) / LB (held down) – Super Attack palette
- L2 (held down) + X / LT (held down) + A – Vanish attack
- R1 (held down) / RB (held down) – Support Palette
- X + R2 (held down) / A + RT (held down) – Transformation Palette
- Right stick – Change target
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot controls on the go
- Circle / B – Interact / Talk
- Triangle (hold) / Y (hold) – Boost for Flight
- X / A – Jump
- L2 (held down) + Square / LT (held down) + X – Ki Blast
- L2 (held down) + Square (held down) / LT (held down) + X (held down) – Ki Blast Loaded
- Touch Pad / Back – Change Map
- Options / Start – Main Menu
- R1 (held down) / RB (held down) – Vertical Boost
- L1 (held down) / LB (held down) – Ki search
- R1 / RB – Movement
- R1 (pressed) / RB (pressed) – Momentum
- Right stick – Move Camera
- Right stick (held down) – Camera position reset
