Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Guide to controls in combat and movement

The highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is finally available on PS4, Xbox One is PC. To help you get started in the game, in this mini-guide we will give you an overview of the controls in combat and on the move of the new Action RPG of CyberConnect2.

Being a full-blown Action RPG, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot alternates exploratory and combat phases. Below we provide an overview of the controls to be used in battle and on the move, useful to consult at any time to become familiar with the controls and game mechanics.

The buttons refer to the versions PS4 is Xbox One of the game.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot controls in combat

L2 (held down) / LT (held down) – Guard

L2 (held down) + Square / L2 (held down) + X – Burst

R1 / RB – Movement

R1 + R2 (held down) / RB + RT (held down) – Vertical movement

R1 + X (held down) / RB + A (held down) – Boost

R1 / RB – Super Boost

Triangle (held down) / Y (held down) – Load Ki / Surge

Square / X – Ki Blast attachment

Circle / B – Melee attack

X / A – Step

R2 (held) / LT (held) – Cancel Target / Lock

Options / Start – Pause

L1 (held down) / LB (held down) – Super Attack palette

L2 (held down) + X / LT (held down) + A – Vanish attack

R1 (held down) / RB (held down) – Support Palette

X + R2 (held down) / A + RT (held down) – Transformation Palette

Right stick – Change target

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot controls on the go

Circle / B – Interact / Talk

Triangle (hold) / Y (hold) – Boost for Flight

X / A – Jump

L2 (held down) + Square / LT (held down) + X – Ki Blast

L2 (held down) + Square (held down) / LT (held down) + X (held down) – Ki Blast Loaded

Touch Pad / Back – Change Map

Options / Start – Main Menu

R1 (held down) / RB (held down) – Vertical Boost

L1 (held down) / LB (held down) – Ki search

R1 / RB – Movement

R1 (pressed) / RB (pressed) – Momentum

Right stick – Move Camera

Right stick (held down) – Camera position reset

