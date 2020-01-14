Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot explains how Soul Emblems work in a new video

Share it:

Bandai Namco continues to face the countdown to the launch of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot with a new video explaining one of the mechanics of the video game: Soul Emblems (Soul Emblems). In the absence of knowing the name that will be given in Spanish, the trailer delves into these character customization emblems, not aesthetically but playable.

Emblems of Soul: a key element for RPG gameplay

CyberConnect2, a study in charge of the development of the title, said from the outset that we were facing an Action RPG and, therefore, we were going to find mechanics close to the role and personalization of characters throughout the adventure. The Emblems of Almaserán some objects that, through the configuration of each protagonist, directly affect a skill or characteristic. It will thus be a mechanical and non-cosmetic customization, which will also exist through suits and other purely aesthetic elements.

Emblems of Almaestar will be available for use from the Community Board, a screen on which we can place or exchange these emblems to our liking. Further, these emblems can be improved so its effect will be enhanced to the extent that we get the most out of each of those objects (which will also grant best rewards the more developed they are).

Finally, it should be noted that the Emblems of Almaafectar directly to Friendship (Friendship) and Capacity or Competition (Proficiency), which influence the effectiveness of these objects.

Bandai Namco published only a few days ago a video in which they explored the mechanics of character progression during the story, whose approximate duration is already known, although it is based only on the experience of the analyst of Famitsu, who have already published the first world note of this Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be launched in physical and digital format this Friday January 17, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. In the machines of Sony and Microsoft we will have a total of four editions: Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate Y Collector.