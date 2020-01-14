Technology

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, Escape from Tarkov and Goat Simulator among the live broadcasts of the week

January 14, 2020
Garry
The week that has just started is undoubtedly the week of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, the game that will be the protagonist of one of our direct matches on Day One on Friday 17 January, but there are also other surprises on the way.

Below is the complete list of broadcasts (subject to change) scheduled from Monday 13 to Sunday 19 January.

Monday 13 January

  • 5:00 pm – Goat Simulator
  • 9:30 pm – COD Modern Warfare feat Kikachan87

Tuesday 14 January

  • 16:00 – Q&A Questions and Answers
  • 5:00 pm – Monster Hunter World Iceborne
  • 9.00 pm – Destiny 2 feat. Gaming day

Wednesday 15th January

  • 17:00 – GTA Online
  • 9:00 pm – Escape from Tarkov feat Gaming Day

Thursday 16th January

Friday 17th January

  • 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
  • 17:00 – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • 9.00 pm – Cyberpunk Fever: Ruiner feat. Be_Frankie

Saturday 18th January

  • 17:00 – Tekken 7 feat SchiacciSempre
We remind you that, in the event that you do not have the opportunity to watch one or more live on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel, you can always retrieve the replicas that will be uploaded on time to the YouTube Everyeye On Demand channel.

