Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, Escape from Tarkov and Goat Simulator among the live broadcasts of the week

The week that has just started is undoubtedly the week of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, the game that will be the protagonist of one of our direct matches on Day One on Friday 17 January, but there are also other surprises on the way.
Below is the complete list of broadcasts (subject to change) scheduled from Monday 13 to Sunday 19 January.
Monday 13 January
- 5:00 pm – Goat Simulator
- 9:30 pm – COD Modern Warfare feat Kikachan87
Tuesday 14 January
- 16:00 – Q&A Questions and Answers
- 5:00 pm – Monster Hunter World Iceborne
- 9.00 pm – Destiny 2 feat. Gaming day
Wednesday 15th January
- 17:00 – GTA Online
- 9:00 pm – Escape from Tarkov feat Gaming Day
Thursday 16th January
Friday 17th January
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 17:00 – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- 9.00 pm – Cyberpunk Fever: Ruiner feat. Be_Frankie
Saturday 18th January
- 17:00 – Tekken 7 feat SchiacciSempre
We remind you that, in the event that you do not have the opportunity to watch one or more live on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel, you can always retrieve the replicas that will be uploaded on time to the YouTube Everyeye On Demand channel.
