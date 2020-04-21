Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC Now Released

Share it:

New information came in late last week about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and his next DLC. And that information told us about a card game that would reach the Bandai Namco title through an update. A game mode fully integrated into the original adventure and with multiplayer to compete with the rest of the world players.

Today, the date on which Dragon Ball Super-based downloadable content will hit the title of PS4, Xbox One, and PC has finally been revealed. It will be from next Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Or what is the same: in a week. Here we tell you all the details that have been revealed along with the announcement of the premiere.

Anyway, it is important to mention first that "The awakening of a new power – Part 1" (that's what the DLC is called) will only be available —initially— through the Season Pass. As for the content, it will allow us to unlock the God mode for Goku and Vegeta, in addition to facing Beerus, who will have level 250 and will be practically unbeatable according to the words of the developers.

In any case, the information has been published by Bandai Namco itself through its website (via Eurogamer). And in it they comment that, later, this downloadable content can also be obtained through another formula. Basically, it can be purchased alongside "The Awakening of a New Power – Part 2," which will be released later this year 2020.

It is not a perfect game, but it could be the "perfect" game for Dragon Ball Z lovers who have always wanted to see the series represented in a video game in such a faithful way.