Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, DLC coming soon? Battle of Gods spotted on V Jump!

As Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot leads the January charts, an interesting sighting quickly drew the attention of the community formed around the CyberConnect 2 creature.

It seems that the well-known Japanese magazine V Jump, dedicated to the manga universe shonen, may be able to unveil some additional content coming soon in the action GDR. As you can see at the bottom of this news, some have found diffusion on the net leaks related to the next issue of the magazine, concerning in particular two pages to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. According to the account "Dragon Ball Hype", the information contained within them would appear to confirm the future arrival of a DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, by title Battle of Gods.

So far no official information is available therefore, the news is not to be understood as unconfirmed. To find out more, however, it will probably be sufficient to wait for the official publication of the new issue of V Jump. What do you think, would you be happy to be able to return to immerse yourself in the videogame transposition dedicated to Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and companions?

Waiting for updates, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find several specials dedicated to the production: among these, we report a video review of the Easter egg of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.