Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: CyberConnect2 has released two launch patches for the game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days after the official launch of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the developers of CyberConnect2 have released not one but two launch patches to better prepare the debut of the last effort inspired by the world of Goku and companions.

Patches 1.01 and 1.02 are to file the overall experience in order to improve the quality of life and other parameters, to optimize the first approach with the title by end users. Patch 1.02 in particular it also addresses some loading time issues and adds substories to the main quest. The two updates, overall, come to weigh further 11GB on PlayStation 4. Here is the full patch note:

Patch 1.01

System features related to bonuses

Patch 1.02

Improved loading times

Now you can travel directly to the Korin Tower Summit and Capsule Corporation from the World Map

Substories added

Adjusted entry fee for Time Attacks (advanced)

Make other changes

Bandai Namco recently released a series of videos that show the details of the gameplay and focus in particular on the character progression system and the use of the "Soul Emblems". Before leaving, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye there is an in-depth test of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.