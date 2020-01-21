Dragon Ball Z Kakarot conquers Europe: first place debut in the United Kingdom

Share it:

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is the new leader of the British ranking: the first big hit of 2020 is in first place in the top 10 UK registering most sales on PS4, with 73% of the copies distributed right on Sony's home platform.

On the podium they also find space Call of Duty Modern Warfare and FIFA 20, followed by GTA V, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

UK rankings 20 January 2020

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Call of Duty Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order WarioWare Gold Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Yo-Kai Watch 2 Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Two Nintendo 3DS games are also back in the ranking, WarioWare Gold and Yokai Watch 2, thanks to the promotions of the British retailers who offered these titles at prices between two and four pounds with the aim of running out of stock.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot conquers Europe, now it remains to be discovered how the game will fare in North America and Japan, the latter key market for the franchise thanks to the enormous popularity of the series created by Akira Toriyama, a true generational cult for children, teenagers and adults.