Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: confirmed the weight of the game on PS4

As reported by colleagues from PlayStation Universe, the definitive weight of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot on PlayStation 4, a few days after the release of the title on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The PlayStation 4 version of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will occupy 34.32 GB, a weight that will however be expected to increase over time with the publication of future patches and expansions.

In this regard, remember that CyberConnect2 has already released patches 1.01 and 1.02 of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, with a total weight of 11 GB. The two patches aim to perfect the overall game experience, also addressing some loading time issues and adding subplots to the main quest.

We also remember that Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will be available in Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate and Collector's Edition, with a range of additional content and in-game bonuses. Are you ready for the game debut set for January 17th on PS4, Xbox One and PC?