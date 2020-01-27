Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Cheats: infinite life and Ki, max combo, damage multiplier

Share it:

In addition to receiving several mods such as that for the support of ultrawide monitors, the version PC of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot allows you to activate several tricks to gain infinite health, unlimited Ki, damage multiplier and more. In this mini-guide we explain how they work.

To use the tricks in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot you need to download and install FLiNG Trainer, a third-party software that includes several cheats to be activated within the game.

Since we are talking about an external (and therefore unofficial) software, we advise you to use it with the due caution. Our suggestion is from make a backup of your save files before installing FLiNG Trainer, in order to keep game progress intact should something go wrong.

Cheat List of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Below we list all the tricks of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot that you can activate thanks to FLiNG Trainer.

Num 1 – Infinite health

Num 2 – Infinite Ki

Num 3 – Maximum voltage meter

Num 4 – Infinite duration of overvoltage effects

Num 5 – Instant cooldown for the support character

Num 6 – Max Combo

Num 7 – Consumables do not decrease

Num 8 – Set game speed

Num 9 – Stun in one hit

Num 0 – Super damage

Num. – Stealth mode / No random encounters

Num + – Maximum teammate support gauge

Num – – Infinite oxygen

Ctrl + Num 1 – Modify Zeni

Ctrl + Num 2 – Edit Medals D

Ctrl + Num 3 – Change Z Spheres (all types)

Ctrl + Num 4 – Infinite experience points

Ctrl + Num 5 – Community level at most

Ctrl + Num 6 – Friendship to the max

Ctrl + Num 7 – Get all the recovery items

Ctrl + Num 8 – Get all the cooking ingredients

Ctrl + Num 9 – Get all the materials

Ctrl + Num 0 – Get all the gifts

Ctrl + Num. – Unlock skills easily

F1 – Z Balls Multiplier

F2 – Experience points multiplier

F3 – Damage multiplier

F4 – Infinite duration of food effects

F5 – Lock the timer in races

F6 – Infinite vehicle battery

F7 – Destroy the enemy's base with one hit

F8 – Kill giant dinosaurs in one hit

installing FLiNG Trainer in your version PC of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, therefore, you will be able to use the tricks listed above, by pressing the relative buttons shown on the side.

We advise you to periodically consult the FLiNG Trainer page, where any software updates will be published with the introduction of new tricks and any corrections for possible bugs.

If you need some advice to better enjoy the new Action RPG from CyberConnect2, don't forget to consult our Dragon Ball Z Kakarot strategy guide.