Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Cheats: infinite life and Ki, max combo, damage multiplier

In addition to receiving several mods such as that for the support of ultrawide monitors, the version PC of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot allows you to activate several tricks to gain infinite health, unlimited Ki, damage multiplier and more. In this mini-guide we explain how they work.
To use the tricks in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot you need to download and install FLiNG Trainer, a third-party software that includes several cheats to be activated within the game.
Since we are talking about an external (and therefore unofficial) software, we advise you to use it with the due caution. Our suggestion is from make a backup of your save files before installing FLiNG Trainer, in order to keep game progress intact should something go wrong.
Cheat List of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot
Below we list all the tricks of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot that you can activate thanks to FLiNG Trainer.
- Num 1 – Infinite health
- Num 2 – Infinite Ki
- Num 3 – Maximum voltage meter
- Num 4 – Infinite duration of overvoltage effects
- Num 5 – Instant cooldown for the support character
- Num 6 – Max Combo
- Num 7 – Consumables do not decrease
- Num 8 – Set game speed
- Num 9 – Stun in one hit
- Num 0 – Super damage
- Num. – Stealth mode / No random encounters
- Num + – Maximum teammate support gauge
- Num – – Infinite oxygen
- Ctrl + Num 1 – Modify Zeni
- Ctrl + Num 2 – Edit Medals D
- Ctrl + Num 3 – Change Z Spheres (all types)
- Ctrl + Num 4 – Infinite experience points
- Ctrl + Num 5 – Community level at most
- Ctrl + Num 6 – Friendship to the max
- Ctrl + Num 7 – Get all the recovery items
- Ctrl + Num 8 – Get all the cooking ingredients
- Ctrl + Num 9 – Get all the materials
- Ctrl + Num 0 – Get all the gifts
- Ctrl + Num. – Unlock skills easily
- F1 – Z Balls Multiplier
- F2 – Experience points multiplier
- F3 – Damage multiplier
- F4 – Infinite duration of food effects
- F5 – Lock the timer in races
- F6 – Infinite vehicle battery
- F7 – Destroy the enemy's base with one hit
- F8 – Kill giant dinosaurs in one hit
installing FLiNG Trainer in your version PC of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, therefore, you will be able to use the tricks listed above, by pressing the relative buttons shown on the side.
We advise you to periodically consult the FLiNG Trainer page, where any software updates will be published with the introduction of new tricks and any corrections for possible bugs.
If you need some advice to better enjoy the new Action RPG from CyberConnect2, don't forget to consult our Dragon Ball Z Kakarot strategy guide.
