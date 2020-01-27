Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Cell Game: Goku and Gohan vs Cell in a video

Share it:

After offering you the entire Saiyan saga of DBX Kakarot, the Everyeye team offers you another video entirely dedicated to the new videogame transposition of Dragon Ball Z.

This time, in particular, we have chosen to focus on the difficult battle that Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and their faithful and numerous companions will find themselves facing against the fearsome Cell. An exciting final clash, which within the anime taken from Akira Toriyama's work included some decidedly engaging sequences, including the iconic one Kamehameha thrown by the young son of Goku against his opponent. How everything will have been transposed within the recent Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? We help you find out thanks to a video entirely dedicated to the narrative arc of the Cell tournament as rebuilt within CyberConnect2's new Action RPG. As usual, you will find the movie directly at the opening of this news: therefore we wish you a good vision!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, currently available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, transposes the entire Dragon Ball Z saga into a videogame form. To find out all the details on this production, we point out that on the Everyeye pages you can consult our review of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, edited by Giuseppe Arace.