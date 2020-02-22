Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, Battle of Gods in the first DLC: does an official image confirm it?

Share it:

As it has been well known for some time, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is destined to expand with two narrative DLCs, both included in the proposed Season Pass at a price of 24.99 euros.

Yesterday, the well-known Japanese magazine V-Jump suggested that the first of the two could be focused on Dragon Ball Z: The Battle of the Gods, a film that introduced the characters of Beerus and Whis, as well as a new transformation for Goku, the Super Saiyan God, and which then laid the foundations for the animated series Dragon Ball Super.

Well, it seems that V-Jump has seen it right, since one of the first official images of the first DLC of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot contains an unequivocal clue: as you can ascertain yourself at the bottom of this news, one of the screenshots portrays the giant tree of Beerus, the God of Destruction. The title and contents of the DLC have not yet been officially announced, but now it seems to us a secret of Pulcinella …

The other three images shared by Bandai Namco Entertainment instead provide a taste of some new side quests, which apparently will involve beastmen, Android 18, Krillin, Master Shen and Cyborg Tao. Before saying goodbye, we advise you to watch our video of Vegeta's famous speech with the original Italian voices.