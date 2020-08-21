Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: announced the DLC with Goku and Vegeta SSGSS, first images

Share it:

After the presentation through the pages of the Japanese magazine V-Jump, Bandai Namco Entertainment has officially announced A New Power Awakens – Part 2, second DLC of the action RPG Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

In this second downloadable content, Goku e Vegeta will unlock the ability to transform into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (also called Super Saiyan Blue). In addition, it will provide many new fighting techniques for the heroes of the Earth, such as Ultimate Vanish, Ultrasonic Fist, Ultimate Kamehameha or Ultimate Galick Gun.

On the occasion of the official announcement, Bandai Namco shared some screenshot that show the two Saiyan warriors show off all their power guaranteed by the new transformations. Unfortunately, the Japanese company did not unbutton the DLC release date, which therefore at the moment turns out to be unknown (although, presumably, not very distant in time).

A New Power Awakens – Part 2 will be available for download at no additional cost by all buyers of the Season Pass. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, remember, is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.