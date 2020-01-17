Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: all voice lines were rewritten for the game

Share it:

None of the voices we will hear in the cinematic sequences of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot they have been taken directly from anime. This is confirmed by Sam Wilkinson and Ryosuke Hara, communication specialist and video game producer, respectively. In an interview with the official PlayStation blog, the members of the Bandai Namco team have stressed that all the voices They have been rewritten again. The company has also presented the launch trailer.

"All the voice lines have been rewritten for this game by the voice actors," they explain. “In recent times, there has been no Dragon Ball game focused on retelling the sagas of the anime" As they claim, the actors felt “A lot of nostalgia” and enjoyed the fact of "retaking those iconic scenes." Not surprisingly, the title reviews all the most important events, from the arrival of Raditz and the Saiyans until the awakening of the Buu monster. In addition, new stories have been designed, which include a new character.



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Bonyu, a former member of Ginyu

The number of characters was not expected to expand with unpublished fighters, but Cyberconnect2 has added a new one, Bonyu. “To be honest, adding this new character to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was totally unexpected. At the beginning of the development, we set up a list of issues that we wanted to ask Akira Toriyama, ”they reveal. Then, a question arose about the Ginyu Special Forces and himself mangaka revealed the existence of this protagonist. “He not only provided us with new lore, he also designed the character. Then we create a subframe, ”which matches Toriyama's data. They created the 3D model based on the illustration.

Dragon Bal Z: Kakarot will go on sale on January 17 in PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The title was born with the idea of ​​transferring the essence of the franchise and turning it into a turn-based RPG, which will not lack exploration.

Source | PlayStation