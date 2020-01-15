Technology

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: All confirmed characters (playable, NPC, bosses …)

January 15, 2020
Ryan Sanders
The countdown is about to come to an end. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the expected new title of Bandai Namco by CyberConnect2 as an Action RPG, will break into Western stores on January 17 for PS4, Xbox One and PC in order to be the greatest possible tribute to Dragon Ball Z. There are many familiar faces waiting to be shown on our screens; today we collect all confirmed characters in the game.

Beyond Goku: all playable characters

Not only does Goku live Dragon Ball. As indicated initially and despite the name of the game, there will be a total of seven selectable characters, of which Gohan has three to be available in each of its stages, each corresponding to one of the great sagas of the series (Freezer, Cell and Buu).

  • Goku
  • Gohan (child, teenager and adult)
  • Vegeta
  • Piccolo
  • Trunks of the Future
  • Gotenks
  • Vegeto

Support characters in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

In addition to the strictly playable, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be provided with characters support, which will be directly intended in battle if we request it, but we cannot control it. Its irruption in combat will be capital for the strategic game, since each character of this type will apply a series of skills and changes to weaken the enemy or empower the fighter we are using. They are the following:

  • Krillin
  • Android 18
  • Tien Shinhan
  • Chaoz
  • Yamcha
  • Goten
  • Trunks

Other characters (NPC)

  • Android 8
  • Android 16
  • Babidi
  • Bulma
  • Cynthia
  • Launch
  • Dabura
  • Mutenroshi
  • Nam
  • Kai Supremio
  • Videl
  • Yajirobe
  • Yuzukar

New characters created for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

  • Alien (from Frieza's Special Forces)
  • Bonyu (by Akira Toriyama)

Bosses

  • Raditz
  • Nappa
  • Vegeta (Base and Ozaru)
  • Cui
  • Dodoria
  • Zarbon (Base and Monster Shape)
  • Ginyu Special Forces (Guldo, Burter, Recoome, Jeice and Captain Ginyu)
  • Freezer (1st form, 2nd form, 3rd form, Final Form and 100% power)
  • Mecha Frieza
  • Cell (Imperfect, Semi-Perfect, Perfect and Super Perfect)
  • Majin Buu
  • Evil Buu
  • Super Buu (Base, Gotenks Absorbed and Gohan Absorbed)
  • Kid buu

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot It will be available in physical and digital format for PS4, Xbox One and PC from this Friday, January 17, accompanied by two patches Day 1. Recently we have known the duration of the story mode, how much the game will occupy in digital format on PS 4 and how the character progression system and the Soul Emblems will work.

