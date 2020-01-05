Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: all about Deluxe, Ultimate, Collector's Edition and pre-order bonuses

Share it:

When less than two weeks to go Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, we thought well to take stock of the situation on all the editions of the game that will be put on the market and on the pre-order bonuses reserved by Bandai Namco.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, action RPG that will make us relive the exploits of Goku in the Z series of the anime, will be launched on January 17, 2020 in the Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate and Collector's editions. Here are all the details.

Standard Edition

It includes only the base game and is on sale in digital format for PC (via Steam or Bandai Namco Store for 59.99 euros), PS4 (via PlayStation Store for 69.99 euros) and Xbox One (via Microsoft Store for 69.99 euros), and in physical format for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, available at 62.99 euros on Amazon.it.

Deluxe Edition

Includes the game, a kitchen item that provides a permanent bonus to PS and ATT aura and the Season Pass which includes 2 original episodes and a new story. It is available for pre-order in digital format for PC (79.99 euros), PS4 (89.99 euros) and Xbox One (89.99 euros), and in physical format for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One exclusively at GameStop at the price of 90 , 98 euros.

Ultimate Edition

Includes the game, a kitchen item that gives permanent bonuses to PS, ATT aura and DIF aura, the Season Pass with original episodes and a new story, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Music Compilation Pack (11 songs from the anime, spring 2020) and the Taobaibai Column (spring 2020). It is available for pre-order only in digital format on PC (89.99 euros), PlayStation 4 (99.99 euros) and Xbox One (99.99 euros).

Collector's Edition

It contains the game, the season Pass with 2 original episodes and a new story, an exclusive diorama (20x20x20 cm), the game's artbook (25×30 cm), an exclusive Steelbook and the world map (48×31 cm). It is available for pre-order in retail format only for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: buy for 229.99 euros on Amazon.it.

Pre-order bonus

By pre-ordering any of the above editions from participating retailers, you will receive three bonuses as a gift: the secondary mission entitled "A challenge with friends", L'early access to Bonyu Training, an unpublished character designed for the occasion by Akira Toriyama, and a kitchen item which provides a permanent bonus to PS and melee ATK.