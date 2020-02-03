Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot adds new details to the clash between Goku and Majin Buu

Share it:

As we have reported to you in recent days through numerous news, the video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is providing fans with numerous insights and details that enrich the Dragon Ball lore. Among these we also have a detail on the clash between Majin Buu and Goku.

A Twitter user, KenXyro, pointed out to the fans a very curious detail that occurs during the clash for the salvation of the universe between Goku and Majin Buu. During this battle, as you can see in the video at the bottom of the news, Goku is surrounded by an aura very similar to what he has when he uses the Ultra Instinct, the technique shown to us in Dragon Ball Super. The detail could therefore suggest that Goku, unconsciously, could already use the aforementioned technique even if not yet able to master it as it should. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.

The video game of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has provided us with many interesting ideas that have made the fans happy, enriching the story written by the master with interesting details Akira Toriyama and that much success has had over the years even after its conclusion. Thanks to the game, we learned about the funny poses of Great Sayaman, Gohan's secret super hero identity, and some interesting background on Chi-Chi, Goku's battle wife. Who knows that other goodies are not hidden waiting to be found by the most attentive fans. If so, we will be here to inform you.