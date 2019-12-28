Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: a video takes us to West City, the city of Capsule Corp.

Share it:

Just over two weeks to go before the launch of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, and Bandai Namco's marketing machine is in full swing. Today, the American division of the company offers us a new video that leads us to the discovery of West City.

As fans of the manga and anime will surely remember, West City is one of the most important cities on Dragon Ball Earth. Among its white skyscrapers there is also the Caspsule Corporation headquarters managed by Dr. Brief, Bulma's father, and famous for the production of the Hoi Poi Capsules. While it takes us to discover West City, which can be freely explored in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, the video also shows us characters such as Vegeta, Trunks (child), Puar and of course Goku, who flies over the city aboard his Speedy Cloud.

In view of the launch of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, scheduled for January 17, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, we have made a video with the acronyms of all the games of Dragon Ball Z, starting from Ultimate Battle 22 up to to ever closer Kakarot. While you're at it, check out the screenshots with Gohan, Goten and Trunks too.