Dragon Ball Z Kakakot: hunting for secrets and Easter Egg that expand the mythology of DB!

Recently landed on videogame shelves all over the world, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot offers the public a transposition of the different narrative arcs that make up the Z saga of the famous manga by Akira Toriyama.

The production plate CyberConnect 2, however, it is not limited to a faithful repetition, but also offers some interesting ideas aimed at expand mythology of this famous and beloved imaginary universe. To offer you an overview of the most interesting and curious contents, the Everyeye team has created a special one video, where we start to explore this videogame Saiyan galaxy, in search of the best secrets and easter egg hidden inside Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. As per tradition, you can find the movie directly at the opening of this news, as well as, of course, on the Everyeye.it YouTube channel: we just have to wish you a good vision!

We also take this opportunity to inform you that within the game created by CyberConnect2 there are many references also to the narrative arcs prior to the Z series. Our Gabriele Laurino told you about it in a special entirely dedicated to all the references to the Dragon Ball series present in DBZ Kakarot. During the first anime series, we remember him, the spectators were able to follow the adventures of a very young boy Goku.