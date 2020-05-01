Dragon Ball Z: Jessica Nigri has a very powerful aura in Vegeta's cosplay

Share it:

Dragon Ball Z is an institution in the anime world. Akira Toriyama managed to create a work full of epic moments and characters, many of which have entered history. This is why even years later, fans still watch the episodes of the series and enjoy the new stories presented by the sequel Dragon Ball Super.

The most loved characters of the opera are those included in Dragon Ball Z, the phase of the anime that goes from the Saiyan saga to that of Majin Buu. And among these inevitably stands out Vegeta, the prince of the Saiyans who was first opponent and then friend / rival of Goku. There cosplayer Jessica Nigri has decided to pay homage to Vegeta with a disguise.

As you can see at the bottom, the Vegeta cosplay made by Jessica Nigri portrays the character in a feminine key and brings him back to the period in which he had just landed on Earth together with Nappa. The Saiyan armor (which has many difficulties in holding the prosperous breast of the cosplayer) and a blue scouter, different from the red one that we saw wearing in Vegeta in his first appearances, stands out. Tall hair, on the other hand, was not reproduced, preferring a simple approach with long black hair that falls on the body. You like this Vegeta cosplay for women?

