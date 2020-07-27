Dragon Ball Z: Japan comes some wonderful sweets dedicated to the anime

Share it:

Tabemasu, the sweets department of Bandai famous for the production of the so-called "taberareru masukotto" (edible mascots), has announced the arrival of a new confectionery series dedicated to Dragon Ball Z, and in particular inspired by the design of the Shenron Dragon and the seven spheres. At the bottom you can take a look at the products in question.

As you can see these are gods mini mochi, a variant of traditional Japanese sweets made up of glutinous rice and stuffed with a jam of your choice. The products are the result of an official collaboration and consequently present the Dragon Ball Super brand. In addition to the classic seven spheres then, it has been revealed that there will be two extra new spheres, made for the occasion.

The sets consist of two sweets, respectively depicting the Shenron Dragon and a random sphere. The cost is around 400 yen (€ 3.20) for the basic package, but apparently more varied and slightly more expensive family sets should also be available.

And what do you think of it? You like them? Let us know with a comment! In case you were passionate about Dragon Ball then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at two other collectible pieces, the fantastic 1: 1 scale model by Majin Vegeta and the new statue dedicated to the third level Super Saiyan .