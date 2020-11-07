Dragon Ball Z: How Vegeta’s Character Has Influenced Modern Shonen

The first saga of Dragon Ball Z introduced one of the most important characters in the entire universe created by Akira Toriyama, and the narrative choices made by the master regarding the Prince of the Saiyans, have influenced many of the younger mangaka, prompting them to insert an opposing figure but linked to that of the protagonist series.

The arrival of Vegeta in the story of Goku was certainly not positive, being one of the Saiyans ready to invade the planet Earth to fight against Kakarotto. However, over the years and subsequent series Vegeta has profoundly changed, marrying Bulma, becoming a much more attentive and present family man than Goku, and moving away from his Saiyan nature, becoming a complex character, and with many facets, although these are not deepened in the series.

It was precisely this that created a kind of archetype which was then taken up by numerous, and famous, authors. Chief among them is Masashi Kishimoto, who in Naruto did cover such role to the taciturn and vengeful Sasuke, immediately showing their friendship and rivalry. Unlike Vegeta, however, Sasuke will confirm himself as an enemy only with the progress of the narrative, and this change will cover numerous chapters / episodes, before bringing him back close to the protagonist.

A second example can be found in character of Hiei, in the Yu Yu Hakusho series by Yoshihiro Togashi. Introduced as a criminal demon, with abilities never before seen by the protagonist Yusuke, Hiei will progressively change his way of life, moving away from the criminal life and taking care of his closest friends, and of Yukina, his twin sister. The initial rivalry that distinguishes his relationship with Yusuke will change into friendship, thanks also to mutual trust.

We then move on to talk about Bakugo, character of the recent My Hero Academia, signed by Kohei Horikoshi. Although Bakugo has only begun to show some maturity in the most recent chapters of the series, this character is often misunderstood, thinking that he is just a war machine ready to disintegrate anything thanks to his explosive Quirk. Actually Bakugo is deeply motivated to establish himself in the world of Heroes, and this thanks also to the bond with Midoriya, which inevitably helped him to become a better person, and pushed Deku himself to be more decisive.

Finally we find the character of Killua, from the Hunter x Hunter universe, another work by Yoshihiro Togashi. Belonging to the Zoldyck family, famous mercenaries, Killua certainly did not have a normal childhood, having to do specific training that made him a formidable killer, capable of killing his opponents in cold blood and with very special techniques. The desire to get away from the lifestyle imposed on him by his family he will lead him to meet Gon Freecss, with whom he will establish a deep friendship, while still maintaining a certain rivalry that will help both of them perfect themselves as Hunter.

Recall that a recent fanart brought Goku and Gohan into the Japanese feudal era, and we leave you to the advances on chapter 66 of Dragon Ball Super.