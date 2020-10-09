Dragon Ball Z: how strong is Kienzan and why does it always fail?

Dragon Ball is an anime full of techniques. The warriors who faced each other episode after episode came up with unique and irrepressible moves, some of which have remained etched in the memory. There is the famous and iconic Kamehameha, the very strong Kaiohken, then passing through Vegeta’s Final Flash and many others.

We have already talked about the best techniques of Dragon Ball, but this time we will focus on only one: the Kienzan. The move devised by Krillin and used for the first time during the first phase of Dragon Ball Z has been used on several occasions by the grounder. However, she rarely managed to hit the target despite her power. So let’s launch into un’analisi del Kienzan.

The Magic Circle, for those who have followed the anime in Italian and is more similar to this name, is an attack composed of concentrated ki that thanks to its rotation becomes increasingly thin and sharp, obtaining a saw effect at the edges. This results in a great cutting power that Krillin can use to seriously harm opponents.

Its enormous strength was understood by Vegeta, tasted by Freeza and then glimpsed by other opponents who, however, in one way or another have not received the full effects of Kienzan. To counterbalance the attack power of the Magic Circle there is a problem of predictability of the attack: this can only be used in a straight line and requires a minimum of preparation, allowing the opponent to dodge it.

It also has little effect against opponents like Majin Buu with the power of regeneration. In any case, it remains one of Krillin’s strongest attacks and that deserves more mentions in Dragon Ball. Meanwhile, 3 years ago Ultra Instinct debuted in Dragon Ball Super.