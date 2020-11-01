Dragon Ball Z: Gotenks shows off his best technique in a terrifying fanart

The narrative universe created by Akira Toriyama more than 35 years ago still continues to expand thanks to the new series also signed by Toyotaro, Dragon Ball Super, but for many fans the maximum point has been reached with the events told in Dragon Ball Z, where historical villains such as Cell and Majin Buu have appeared.

It was during the saga dedicated to Majin Buu that we saw the debut of one of the characters who found practically no space in the stories that were told later, that is the fusion between Goku and Vegeta’s children, Goten and Trunks. Called Gotenks, this extravagant kid in appearance, is able to reach the third stage of the Super Saiyan, and has shown some of the most particular techniques ever seen in the entire history of the franchise.

Of course, these include the Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack, which allows Gotenks to produce numerous ghosts from his mouth, ready to lash out at opponents and then explode upon contact with them. A fun and at the same time very powerful technique, which the artist @ ruto803 has decided to propose again in a nice fanart to celebrate Halloween night. You can find the illustration at the bottom of the news.

