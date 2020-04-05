Dragon Ball Z: Goku's fury after Kulilin's death, seen from Freeza's eyes

Share it:

If you're a longtime anime fan, you've certainly seen dozens of transformations and hundreds of epic fights. Despite the passing of the years, however, there is a scene from Dragon Ball that continues to resist, and which many believe is impossible to overcome: the transformation of Goku into Super Saiyan.

In a time when the power ups had not yet been take full advantageAkira Toriyama completely revolutionized the industry with an idea that slowly became the backbone of many shonen souls, exciting millions of kids and earning a place in history.

Goku's transformation into top-level Super Saiyan was mainly caused by death of Kulilin, his best friend and training partner since childhood, and everyone remembers well what happened to Freeza after the protagonist's power up. But what does it feel like to face someone so full of anger? The talented Ruto830, an artist famous on the web because of his drawings dedicated to Dragon Ball Z, tried to answer this question by showing the clash from a new point of view, that of the villain.

Below you can take a look at his illustration, in which one of the final moments of the clash on Namek is painted.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!