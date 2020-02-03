Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: Goku's brand new Funko Pop takes up one of his usual habits

February 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Funko, the famous Japanese company responsible for the production of Funko Pop, has just put up for sale a brand new puppet dedicated to Goku. The model, however, not only has a negligible price if compared to the average, but even has a beautiful idea that makes it truly a must for all lovers of Dragon Ball Z.

As you can see at the bottom, the Funko Pop shows Goku devouring a plate of noodles, one of his favorite dishes. In the head there is a small halo and the clothing is the classic one that many fans fell in love with in the early 2000s. The price of the product is just $ 12 (about ten euros) and shipments will start from next February 29th. Pre-orders have been open on Amazon for about an hour.

For those who do not know them, Funko Pop are collectors' toys made with eco-friendly plastic materials. These products depict certain movie, anime and TV series characters in style Vinyl (as in this case) or Bubble Heads. Each statuette is approximately 13 centimeters tall.

READ:  Captain Marvel 2 is already in production with the writer of WandaVision

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the anime then, we advise you to take a look at the latest news about the new Dragon Ball Super 2 series, as well as our in-depth analysis on the best moments of Dragon Ball Z.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.