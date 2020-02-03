Dragon Ball Z: Goku's brand new Funko Pop takes up one of his usual habits

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Funko, the famous Japanese company responsible for the production of Funko Pop, has just put up for sale a brand new puppet dedicated to Goku. The model, however, not only has a negligible price if compared to the average, but even has a beautiful idea that makes it truly a must for all lovers of Dragon Ball Z.

As you can see at the bottom, the Funko Pop shows Goku devouring a plate of noodles, one of his favorite dishes. In the head there is a small halo and the clothing is the classic one that many fans fell in love with in the early 2000s. The price of the product is just $ 12 (about ten euros) and shipments will start from next February 29th. Pre-orders have been open on Amazon for about an hour.

For those who do not know them, Funko Pop are collectors' toys made with eco-friendly plastic materials. These products depict certain movie, anime and TV series characters in style Vinyl (as in this case) or Bubble Heads. Each statuette is approximately 13 centimeters tall.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the anime then, we advise you to take a look at the latest news about the new Dragon Ball Super 2 series, as well as our in-depth analysis on the best moments of Dragon Ball Z.