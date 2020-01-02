Dragon Ball Z: Goku Super Saiyan 3 samurai version in Kenji's latest fan art

Share it:

Over time, fans have started to give creative outlet by taking advantage of numerous inspirations, with which they have revisited their favorite characters, whether they come from cinematic universes or from anime and manga. One of the most popular worlds is that of Dragon Ball, which it has peaked with the Dragon Ball Z anime.

It was in this animated series that many transformations were introduced for saiyan, including the third level Super Saiyan unleashed in battle by Gotenks and especially from Goku. The latter is the protagonist of a new fan art by Kenji_893, a well-known Dragon Ball Z fan.

In recent reinterpretations he had presented Black Goku and Vegetto in a samurai key with drawings that immediately went viral. Now it's the turn of Goku Super Saiyan of third level make his debut in the world of feudal Japan. The illustration below from the designer's Twitter account highlights the threatening power of the protagonist of Dragon Ball Z, with the long golden mane that frames the warrior's clothes.

Painted in the classic orange and blue colors, Goku has a typical armor where you can see the effigy of a dragon, with the jacket that replicates the orange uniform initially given to him by the Genius of the Turtles. Kenji's design is rich in details, passing through the blades to the various kanji engraved on various parts of the dress and ending with the four-star dragon ball that he keeps on his belt. The frowning gaze then adds a much more threatening aura to the character. Do you like this representation?

Just Goku's Super Saiyan 3 appeared in one of the sketch by Toriyama, which initially reveals a different design for this transformation.