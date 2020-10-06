Dragon Ball Z: Goku kills his friends in a disturbing fanmade clip

During Dragon Ball Z, Goku saved the Z Fighters time and time again, but have you ever imagined what it would have been like if the Saiyan had been a bungler? A fanmade video brought this eventuality to life.

During the Dragon Ball Z Freeza Saga, Goku arrived on the planet Namek for defend his friends and all the inhabitants. But thanks to a hilarious clip, we can admire how the story would have gone if the protagonist had been slightly more distracted in combat.

The user @lslonelyshadow shared on his Twitter profile a fanmade video of one of the most beautiful battles in the Dragon Ball universe, the one between Goku and Freeza. Compared to the original plot, however, in this case the Saiyan has aiming problems.

The clip sees Freeza launch one of his energy attacks towards Goku, who, however, instead of repelling the attack towards a mountain directs him to his allies. During the hilarious video, therefore, we can see Goku involuntarily killing Vegeta, Krillin and even Majin Buu, who found himself we do not know why in the middle of the battle. Among the various characters affected by the rays of Freeza and Goku we also find Goku himself, transformed into Super Sayan God. It is not the first time that Dragon Ball Super has arrived in the world of Dragon Ball Z. Previously, a fan imagined Molo in the style of Dragon Ball Z. But if you prefer more particular works, then admire the first-person battle between Majin Vegeta and Goku happened in Dragon Ball Z.