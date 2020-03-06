Dragon Ball Z: Goku faces the Cell-Coronavirus in a nice but wonderful fan art

Share it:

Coronavirus is proving to be a significant scourge. The epidemic that started in Wuhan, a Chinese city in the province of Hubei, has spread to the whole world and the continual exploding outbreaks alarm every country on the globe. The hero of Dragon Ball Z could however help us to eradicate this evil, at least according to a fan art.

The Dragon Ball Z Q10Mark fan has prepared a particular artwork that he posted on Instagram and that quickly gained the consent of the network. Remember the scene where To save Earth, Goku teleports Cell who is about to explode on King Kaioh's planet? Delete it and put the Coronavirus in place of Cell and you will have the drawing you see at the bottom.

While Gohan and Kulilin are in bed with a mask in the two lower corners of the image, the protagonist of Dragon Ball Z rests a hand on a huge Coronavirus angry and about to explode as Goku turns and greets everyone with his eyes. With this design, Q10Mark obviously hopes that the epidemic will be quickly stopped.

The Covid-19 is causing problems worldwide. Each country has resorted to different countermeasures such as stopping public events and fairs of various kinds. In fact, in Italy conventions have been postponed such as Cartoomics 2020 or Romics, while in Japan the AnimeJapan 2020 has even been canceled.