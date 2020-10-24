Dragon Ball Z: Goku, Bardock and Gohan together in an old Toei Animation poster

Dragon Ball is a manga, and then anime, born in the distant 80s. This is why he had a lot of time to develop in different ways, insert many characters and create a sort of myth around his figure. Feature films specifically for cinema and special episodes have also contributed to this universe.

In one of these he was introduced Bardack, the Saiyan who was Goku’s father before he died at the hands of Freeza along with almost all the others of his own kind. Toriyama liked the character so much that he put him in a very short Dragon Ball scene. Among the many posters produced by Toei Animation in the 90s with the entry of the saga in Dragon Ball Z, another one has risen in recent days that has gone viral.

Below we can see a photo of Dragon Ball Vintage 80 ’90’, a Twitter page that collects these long-standing curiosities. The poster takes up the trio composed by the grandfather Bardock, Goku protagonist of Dragon Ball and the little Gohan, with clothes from the end of the Saiyan saga. What do you think of this old illustration?

Dragon balls are a fundamental topic in Dragon Ball: what would be the most requested wishes to the Shenron Dragon? And always taking back the family of Goku and Baddack, thoroughbred Saiyans have a unique ability.