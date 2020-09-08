Dragon Ball Z: Goku and Vegeta fight in a double cosplay in Italy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dragon Ball is one of the most epic anime there is, and much of that is due to the fights that were drawn by Akira Toriyama in the manga and then picked up by television production. At the top of this pyramid of very strong fighters there are of course Goku and Vegeta, still protagonists today with Dragon Ball Super.

At the moment the two protagonists are clashing with Molo in the new manga drawn by Toyotaro, but many fans still like to imagine them as they were presented in Dragon Ball Z. Enemies more than rivals, ready to fight to the death, as happened during the final phase of the epic Saiyan saga. There we were hit by energy waves, attacks at maximum power and in general we witnessed a battle that still remains in history today.

Two Dragon Ball Z fans at Romics Official, therefore in Italian territory, decided to try a replicate a battle between Goku and Vegeta with a cosplay. Obviously, there are a lot of energy shots and flying clashes missing here, but it’s nice to see at least once two cosplayers who seem to put themselves in the shoes of the two Saiyans very well. Below we see the realization through the post by Emanuele Feurra, with Goku dressed in the classic orange and blue jumpsuit while Vegeta wears the sleeveless armor which he wore from the Freeza bow onwards.

Did you know Toriyama’s favorite place in Dragon Ball?