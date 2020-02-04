Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: Goku and Iron Man come together in this unprecedented mash up

February 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Iron Man's armor was able to transform a simple human into a superhero, among other things one of the most famous in the world. Tony Stark has repeatedly modified the armor, making it different from time to time both with few details and with extensive reinterpretations. How would it be if one were prepared inspired by Dragon Ball Z's Goku?

The fan and illustrator Aziz Mbye has united the two worlds of Iron Man and Dragon Ball Z, preparing an armor that captures all the details of Goku. Of course, the predominant colors are blue and orange, the same as the combat suit of the protagonist of Dragon Ball Z. Only a few details remain of the original red of Iron Man, mainly located in the armpit and on the cheeks. The detail that surely strikes the most is on the head, thanks to Goku's voluminous black hair.

The character was portrayed in a pose in which he appears to be teleporting. Who knows if Bulma is capable of making armor for the character with the equipment at Capsule Corporation. Are you impressed with this illustration that unites the Marvel universe and that of Dragon Ball? Iron Man also joined C-16 while the Shenron Dragon was portrayed in a tattoo.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

