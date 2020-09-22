Dragon Ball Z: Goku and Gohan show themselves in this beautiful figure

Among the productions of our industry that more than all the others have been able to conquer the public, one of the most important is undoubtedly Dragon Ball, an epic that in its long and lasting run has managed to conquer millions and millions of readers and spectators scattered in every corner of the globe.

Given the incredible success of the brand, which over the years has seen the arrival of countless parallel productions, including films, video games, spin-offs and much more – with the community that in the meantime continues to create cosplay and fan art theme characterized by extreme care -, more and more companies continue to launch themselves into the creation of themed gadgets designed to entice the most avid collectors.

Among the many, there are also the guys from 37 Lab Studio, who have recently ended up in the spotlight thanks to a splendid Dragon Ball Z themed figure and specifically dedicated to Goku and Gohan. As can be seen in the images at the bottom of the news, the work is characterized by great attention to detail and showcases the two well-known characters in a loving father / son depiction, with Goku intent on greeting us. As announced by the company, the work is currently available for preorder at a price of 192 euros – not counting shipping costs – while the release is currently set for the first quarter of 2021.

