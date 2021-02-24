Dragon Ball Z: Goku and Chichi get married in this 300 euro figure

Although Valentine’s Day is now over, any occasion is perfect to celebrate love, especially that of our favorite heroes. In this romantic collectible statue of Dragon Ball Z, Goku and Chichi dress in white and get married.

The matrimonio tra Goku e Chichi, which took place in chapter 171 of the manga of the master Akira Toriyama, is one of the most poetic and irreverent in the whole history of the shonen. In fact, Goku got married for a naively promise made when he was a child: it’s a pity that the little Saiyan didn’t know the meaning of marriage at all.

To celebrate the most romantic day in the life of Goku and Chichi, UMY Studio has created a collectible figure designed for the cutest. Following the fateful yes, the statue sees the two protagonists, both with refined white wedding dresses, exchange a sweet glance as they plow through land full of splendid flowers. In the hands of the Saiyan it is possible to notice a bouquet of roses, ready to be given to the new bride. This wonderful collector’s item, made in 1: 6 scale, is available for pre-order at a price of 300 euros.

Born almost as a joke, the relationship between Goku and Chichi is culminating in the birth of Gohan and Goten, which further strengthened the splendid bond between the two. For the more romantic, here’s what is the best Dragon Ball love story. Here is # 18 in the faithful cosplay of Dragon Ball Z brought by Enji Night.