Dragon Ball Z: Freeza is ready to destroy Planet Vegeta in an epic € 200 figure

Fattboy e Da Ya Studio have recently presented a new action figure dedicated to Freeza, the unforgettable antagonist of the Dragon Ball series. The new collector’s item shows the villain destroying Planet Vegeta, and can be pre-ordered with a purchase base of around 200 euros.

Of course the price of the product varies from site to site, with the reliable Anime Collect online store that offers it with a price tag of € 269. The figure, visible at the bottom, will be shipped in the first quarter of 2021 with a certificate of authenticity and the pieces are limited. The product measures 54 centimeters in height, 32 in width and 31 in length, and can light up your room at night thanks to LEDs inserted within the energy wave.

Freeza is the most prominent antagonist in the Dragon Ball e series one of the most important ever created by a Japanese author. His design has inspired many other manga villains including Hunter x Hunter’s Meruem, and the character played an extremely important role in the first season of Dragon Ball Super.

What do you think of it? Do you like the collector’s item? Let us know with a comment! In case you are passionate about this type of products, then, we suggest you take a look at the wonderful Vegetto action figure presented a few days ago by Last Sleep Studio.